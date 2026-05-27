UPDATE: Billy Richmond makes final decision on return to Arkansas, NBA Draft

In a stunning turn of events that transpired over the course of less than 30 minutes, Billy Richmond III has changed his mind and will not stay in the NBA Draft, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein tweeted at 5:31 p.m. on May 27 that Richmond was staying the draft. at 5:54 p.m., Rothstein tweeted this:

“UPDATE: Billy Richmond has just switched course and will return to Arkansas next season, per his agent Bill Duffy of WME.”

The Memphis native waited until the final day for prospects to withdraw from the NBA Draft for his decision to be made public.

Richmond came on strong in the back half of the season on the offensive end and had double-figure scoring outings in four of the final five games of the season. He also had a stretch of five games where he scored 20 or more points in each game.

“He’s been doing it since he’s been here,” Arkansas assistant coach Bruiser Flint told HawgBeat after the Hogs’ win over High Point in the Round of 32. “Everybody talks about his energy and how much energy he brings to the game every night. What people won’t see — great basketball IQ. So he really knows what he’s doing, knows about positioning.”

Richmond went to the NBA Combine and posted the following measurables:

Height: 6-foot-5 3/4 inches

Weight: 195.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-8 inches

Standing reach: 8-foot-5 inches

Hand length (inches): 9

Hand width (inches): 9.25

The Memphis native showed off his three-point touch during the Star Drill at the NBA Combine, where he went 17-of-25 from deep.

Richmond’s course correction gives Arkansas a massive boost in the retention department.

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