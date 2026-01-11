Boise State transfer, previous Arkansas target signs with Razorbacks

Boise State transfer wide receiver Chris Marshall signed with Arkansas on Sunday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Marshall, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, is the 33rd player to be added to the Razorbacks roster out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Through 11 games this season, the junior college product and Texas native caught 30 receptions for 574 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 19.1 yards per reception ranked third in the Mountain West conference.

According to Pro Football Focus, Marshall posted a 62.4 overall grade and a 61.6 receiving grade.

Marshall signed with Texas A&M as a 4-star prep prospect in the class of 2022 over offers including Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Missouri and multiple others. He has also been in the SEC at Ole Miss as well as played at Kilgore (Texas) Junior College.

Official player bio:

CAREER HONORS

All-SWJCFC Honorable Mention (2023 at Kilgore JC)

JUNIOR (2024)

Top Highlights: Played in four games before missing time due to injury…caught two passes for 13 yards at Georgia Southern (Aug. 31).

KILGORE JC CAREER

SOPHOMORE (2023)

Honors: All-SWJCFC Honorable Mention

Top Highlights: Led Kilgore to a 9-2 record, regional title and semifinal appearance in the national championships…played in six games, making 21 catches for 449 yards and five touchdowns to average 21.4 yards per reception and 74.8 yards per game…made his Kilgore debut at Tyler JC (Aug. 26) where he tallied five catches for 139 yards and two scores … returned one punt against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (Sept. 9) for 68 yards…caught two passes for 33 yards and a touchdown against Trinity Valley CC (Oct. 21)…made three catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns the following week against Tyler JC (Oct. 28)…posted a JuCo-high 162 yards receiving on seven catches at Blinn College (Nov. 4), including a long reception of 60 yards, while being credited with one rush for 12 yards…totaled 51 yards receiving on four catches against New Mexico Military Institute (Nov. 11)…graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Kilgore in December.



OLE MISS CAREER

SOPHOMORE (Spring 2023)

Spent the spring 2023 semester at Ole Miss.



TEXAS A&M CAREER

FRESHMAN (2022)

Top Highlights: Played in six games, making two starts…had four receptions for 41 yards in his collegiate debut against Sam Houston…caught all four passes that came his way, finishing with 27 yards at Mississippi State…tallied 40 yards on three receptions at Alabama.



HIGH SCHOOL CAREER

Coached by James Williams at Fort Bend Marshall High School…rated as a 4-star prospect by all three major outlets…was a 2022 Under Armour All-American…began playing football as a high school junior and was named the District 11-5A-II Offensive MVP following his junior and senior seasons…in seven games as a senior, posted 466 receiving yards, averaging 31.1 yards per catch, and scored 11 touchdowns…as a junior, hauled in 45 grabs for 1,009 yards and 18 scores…a two-sport athlete, also lettered in basketball.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

• QB Braeden Fuller

• DB Ian Williams

• LB Ben Bogle

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.