Born For Basketball: The backstory to Darius Acuff Jr.’s rise with Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Darius Acuff Jr. wasn’t created in a lab. Medical science hasn’t quite gotten there yet. But his family lineage and the way he grew up created him for this moment.

It’s a collection of moments, actually. It’s a 49-point outing on the road in a game against Alabama where he played all 50 minutes and hit a clutch three to send the game to the overtime. It’s a 17-point, 10-assist game with no turnovers to beat what was at the time a No. 6 Louisville team.

That outing against Alabama put him in exclusive company, by the way. He became the second Division I or NBA player in the last 30 years to have a game where he scored at least 45 points, had five rebounds, five assists to just one turnover and played the entire game.

The other player? Kobe Bryant.

Or maybe it was the 21-point, 10-assist (no turnovers) game on the road against Oklahoma. The Sooners aren’t a juggernaut, but Arkansas wasn’t performing well on the road at the time, and Acuff scored four of the final six points to help the Hogs pull away in Norman.

All of those moments make up a player who, though he may not be talked about as much as other freshmen in this year’s draft class, has the makings of greatness. Don’t be deceived, though. It’s not like people didn’t know he was good. The Rivals Industry Ranking had him as a five-star and the No. 9 player in the country. He held offers from the best programs in college and chose Arkansas over offers from teams like Michigan, Kansas and others.

To fully understand the rise in national acclaim that Acuff has seen in the past six months, though, you have to start roughly nine years ago.

Rashad Phillips saw it first

Rashad Phillips knows a thing or two about basketball. He was undersized at 5-foot-8 coming out of high school and played his college ball at Detroit Mercy, a mid-major program that is now in the Horizon League, but when Phillips was there was in the now-defunct Midwestern Collegiate Conference.

Detroit Mercy has had moments of tournament success, but hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 2012, and prior to that hadn’t been since 1999, when Phillips was doing on a smaller stage what Acuff is doing now.

In the 1997-98 season, Phillips was named Newcomer of the Year in the MCC and led Detroit Mercy to a regular season conference title. The Titans upset St. John’s in the first round but lost to Purdue in the second. He led the Titans the next year to an upset of 5-seed UCLA in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. In 2000, he led the MCC in scoring at 23 points per game, and his 735 total points is still the fourth-highest in school history.

All that to say, Phillips — who is Acuff’s uncle and also his manager — knows a thing or two about high-quality point guard play, and he was one of the first to see it in Acuff.

”Since he was three or four years old, man,” Phillips told HawgBeat. “This is something that, like, he was literally born to do this.”

Phillips has receipts, too. An Instagram reel he posted of Acuff in the fifth grade holds the caption, “My nephew Darius Acuff Jr. will be the next 2319.” The 2319 moniker is in relation to the 2,319 points that Phillips scored in college. It’s very highly unlikely Acuff will hit that number in college, but that’s because he’s destined for the NBA, where he’ll once again play against the best in the sport.

”I watched him, and I was like, he was a prodigy,” Phillips said. “I’ve never seen a 10-year-old like him. I’ve never seen it in all my years, and I’ve been around the game a long time. I’d never seen a 10-year-old that advanced, that fast. It was like cheating. He had to compete against 8th-graders and he’s a 5th-grader, but he’s the best player on the floor with 8th-graders. That’s when I was like, ‘this is different.’”

Darius Acuff Sr. told HawgBeat it not long after Phillips.

“When I knew he was special was probably like seventh-, eighth-grade. Like, sixth grade he won AAU nationals. I was his coach, I was his trainer. I was all the kids in the neighborhoods’ trainer. We’d be in a gym with about 25, 30 kids every single day. So I kind of noticed he was special probably in like sixth grade.”

Like father, like son — basketball is in Acuff’s bloodlines

Phillips isn’t the only basketball player in Darius Acuff Jr.’s family. His father, Acuff Sr., played for Eastern Kentucky and averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists per game in the 1998-99 season. When HawgBeat talked to Phillips for this story, he emphasized how important the relationship between junior and senior was.

“A lot of people don’t understand,” Phillips said. “The greatness of this kid comes from his dad.”

Everyone sees the talent on the floor. The times in which Acuff isn’t the best player on the court at any given moment this season have been few and far between. But behind the shotmaking, finishing at the rim, the three-point shooting and court vision is the film study and how the game was broken down for Acuff for years with his dad.

”His father is one of the most cerebral basketball people you will meet,” Phillips said. “And his dad taught him to break down film. “He taught him how to study the game, so that’s really why he’s so smart. When you watch him play, he doesn’t really turn he ball over a lot. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. Because he and his father would study film of point guard play.

“Like, ‘hey, let’s watch how Chris Paul manipulates this ball screen. Look how he sticks the pass in the shooter’s pocket…he was teaching his son this stuff at seven-, eight-, nine-years-old. He really sharpened his son’s mind before he even touched the court.”

Stephon Marbury, Allen Iverson and others have been popular comparisons for Acuff Jr.‘s game. In a way, he’s an amalgamation of all of the best points guards in the NBA. That credit goes to Acuff Sr.

“I actually taught him how to do film, since fourth grade,” Acuff Sr. told HawgBeat inside Bud Walton Arena before Acuff Jr. dropped 31 points against Auburn on Feb. 14. “He was probably the only fourth, fifth, sixth-grader that was actually doing real things. That was a big part of his development when it comes to, Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, he studied them to a T.”

From Detroit to Florida

Acuff Sr. Played his high school ball at Detroit Pershing, which has produced NBA names like Steve Smith, Kevin Willis and others. As the point guard, he helped the team to being one of the best high school teams in country and averaged a double-double while he was there. Other family members also went to Detroit Pershing as well. Phillips referred to it as the neighborhood school and was one of the best in the city of Detroit.

Acuff Jr. didn’t go to Pershing. He went to Cass Technical High School for his freshman and sophomore season, and he won a state title in his second year of high school. He was just the second sophomore to lead a high school from the city of Detroit to a state title. The first was Chris Weber.

After his sophomore season, he was named the MaxPreps Michigan High School Player of the Year and was a Sophomore All-America selection. He averaged 21.4 points and 5.7 assists en route to the 2023 MHSAA Division I title.

Acuff’s camp made the decision to pack up shop and move him from Detroit to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, a prep school where he would play against the best players in high school. That was the plan since he was in about seventh grade. Acuff Sr. said the Detroit basketball scene was kind of down, and they wanted him to be playing against the best of the best.

”We knew everything about the Detroit basketball culture, which is tough, but it was kind of down,” Acuff Sr. said. “We were just coming up with a plan to get in a better environment out of the city that can elevate his game even more. Because he was the best player in the state as a 10th-grader, and Michigan is supposed to be one of the basketball Meccas. So me, being a realist, we got to get him somewhere where they’re going to push him even more.”

Phillips was already living down in Florida, according to Acuff Sr., when they made the move, and said they talked to him about the move to IMG Academy.

”They knew that their kid was special, and he was on a different path than the average great high school player,” Phillips said. “He was more than just a great high school player, and his parents knew that. So we have to put him on a bigger path, a stronger path because he is special. So that’s why the IMG decision was fairly easy.”

The Acuff family brought him to Florida because they wanted him to face tougher competition. But just like when he was a kid, he excelled yet again. As a junior, he averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 assists for the Ascenders and helped them to a 20-9 record. His final year in high school, he averaged 25 points and five assists per game. Both years, he led the NIBC in scoring.

After his high school days ended, Acuff participated in the McDonald’s All-American game, was named the Allen Iverson National Player of the Year, was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, played for Team USA in the Nike Hoops Summit and more. You could spend an hour listing off the awards, prestigious teams and more that Acuff was a part of. But high school was just one era of Acuff’s life. College was right around the corner.

It was always John Calipari

It didn’t take transferring to IMG Academy for Acuff to get noticed. He had already been picking up offers left and right while he was in Detroit. The first came nearly three years ago, when Michigan, Nebraska and Kentucky — and his future head coach — pulled the trigger. Kansas offered a week after that. He had 17 offers over the course of three months in 2023.

The recruitment process is fluid. Things change on a dime (and sometimes for a dime, these days). Acuff took visits, he saw campuses and heard pitches from the nation’s best coaches. The position he’d found himself in gave him options thousands of his peers could only dream of.

“The stage was never too big for him,” Phillips said. “This kid was kind of brought up to navigate this thing. So it wasn’t like, ‘oh this is too much.’ He knew how to compartmentalize everything. He was able to he was able to knock out his schoolwork, he was an excellent student. He was able to knock out his weight room and his conditioning stuff, his basketball practice, the recruiting.

“He never got too high. He never got too low. And that’s the way he plays. You watch him on the court, that’s the kind of person he is. He’s just very everything’s very even-keeled. And that’s one of his superpowers is that he’s able to process so many things at one time without getting overwhelmed.”

Options were on the table, but there was one coach that consistently stood out above the rest.

”Honestly, he’d been wanting to play for Coach Cal since he’s been in the sixth grade,” Acuff Sr. said. “So it was going to be hard to steer him away from Cal.”

Had John Calipari not left Kentucky, it’s highly likely Acuff would be wearing blue. Had he left for a different program, that’s probably where he’d be. But because Calipari is at Arkansas, he’s rocking Razorback red. The Head Hog’s reputation of producing elite guards is something that stuck out to him.

”As a kid, he always just loved Coach Cal’s style,” Phillips said. “How he went about recruiting, and he fell in love with all of Cal’s players. He loved John Wall and Derrick Rose and Tyler Ulis, Anthony Davis. De’Aaron Fox and Monk. He just always loved Coach Cal’s recruits.

“He loved that, and he really loved Derrick Rose. Obviously, Derrick Rose being from Chicago us being from Detroit, you know our cities are like next to each other. Him just seeing all of that play out in real time as a kid, he was just a wide-eyed kid watching that stuff and he just kind of fell in love with that.”

What’s next for Darius Acuff Jr.

While he has another three years of eligibility remaining in college, it’s very likely fans saw the final time Acuff will play at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday against Texas. He went out with a bang and dropped 28 points with a career-high 13 assists, and became the first player in Razorback history to score more than 25 points and more than 10 assists.

Draft boards started the season with him in the late first-round stage of the NBA Draft, but now they’re projecting him as a lottery pick. But the season isn’t done yet. Acuff has collected seven SEC Freshman of the Week awards, an SEC Player of the Week nod, AP National Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Month awards, just to name a few in his portfolio in his one year of college basketball.

The only thing left to collect a National Championship trophy, both for his team, and for the fans he’s played in front of for the last 30 games.

“They love you, they support you every day, no matter where you’re at,” Acuff said after the win Wednesday. “They’re always talking about you. I think we’ve got the best fans in the world. Always love them.”

