Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood signs with Arkansas

Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood signed with Arkansas, the university announced Friday. Lockwood, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, is the 29th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Tennessee native appeared in 11 games this season for the Eagles and caught two passes for 30 yards.

Lockwood was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023 who was initially signed by Nick Saban at Alabama before transferring to Boston College prior to the 2025 season.

Official player bio:

2025 (Redshirt Sophomore): Played in all 12 games, primarily on special teams and as a reserve tight end … Caught two passes for 30 yards … Hauled in a 16-yard reception vs. SMU (11/8).

Before BC: Transferred to Boston College at mid-year…Spent two seasons at Alabama, from 2023-24…In 2024, appeared in five games (28 snaps), hauling in one pass for five yards against Mercer…Saw action in two games in 2023, against Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga, and redshirted the season

High School: Unanimous four-star prospect who ranked No. 139 on the ESPN300 and was the site’s fourth-ranked tight end nationally, the No. 71 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee…Also ranked highly on all major recruiting databases: No. 235 on the 247Composite; No. 226 in the On3 Consensus rankings; No. 235 in the Top247, Rivals tabbed him as the No. 12 tight end nationally, while 247Sports had him at No. 14… Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team at No. 105 … Was limited as a senior due to injury, making seven catches for 88 yards…As a junior, registered 42 receptions for 462 yards and two touchdowns…As a sophomore, caught 43 passes for 606 yards and five touchdowns Originally committed to Ohio State before switching to the Crimson Tide.

Personal: Recipient of the John F. Galvin ’56 Endowed Football Scholarship Fund … Management major in the Carroll School of Management.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.