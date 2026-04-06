'Brickhouse' freshman Danny Beale quickly earning stripes

Outside of returning All-SEC end Quincy Rhodes Jr., the Arkansas defensive line will have a completely new look in 2026.

As a unit, the Hogs do not have a whole lot of experience overall but brought in multiple players who had previously been highly recruited such as Hunter Osborne, Xadavien Sims and Carlon Jones.

Arkansas has two defensive line coaches – Landius Wilkerson who mostly mentors the ends on the outside and Kynjee’ Cotton who focuses on the interior, both Alabama State alums who have known each other for a long time.

Among the names Cotton praised during practices thus far were David Oke, who is back following an injury-plagued 2025 season, along with Osborne and Jones, plus Cotton mentioned mammoth 6-foot-5, 348-pound Danny Beale as a freshman who has loudly stood out.

“This guy is a brickhouse, now, so we are excited about him,” Cotton said of the Cross County alumnus. “We have to get him to start playing more consistently. When we start throwing stuff out there for him it is spinning a little bit but talking about base and early downs this guy can do it for us.”

On the outside in addition to Rhodes, ones that have shined Wilkerson mentioned are Sims who is “one of the better linemen against the run at the point of attack” and Caleb Bell, but Beale has also opened Wlkerson’s eyes during drills.

“The thing that has impressed me the most about Danny is his eagerness to work,” Wilkerson said. “He will come and sit in on a meeting by himself with the coaches and wants to learn what he can get better at. He is hard on himself, Danny will make a mistake and he gets mad.

“He will go play with the 1’s and make a tackle, but then he’ll make a tackle and I’ll go ‘hey good job’ but he will talk about the play he messed up before so he is trying to be a perfectionist. He has been the biggest bright side to me because he has been in my office the most, working the hardest individually trying to be ready to play this season.”

Cotton elaborated on Beale’s tireless work ethic.

“He is always wanting to watch film and trying to find ways to get better,” Cotton said. “He really wants to be good. For him now, it is the same for every guy across the board – consistency. You can’t have a good play, bad play. We need him to be consistent and if he can do that then he will be alright.”

Beale was the top-rated overall prospect in the 2026 class per the Rivals Industry Ranking and 23rd defensive lineman. He was rated as high as the 114th overall prospect in the country per ESPN and eighth defensive lineman.

According to his high school coaches, the previous Arkansas staff recruited Beale hard but he initially committed to Oklahoma State then rescinded his pledge three weeks after long-time head coach Mike Gundy was let go in September.

Head Hog Ryan Silverfield secured Beale and three other key in-state 2026 prospects within 24 hours of being hired in Fayetteville during the Early Signing Period in December.

Playing tight end and defensive line, Beale helped Cross County to a 12-2 record and the program’s first state championship since 1984 last fall.

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