Bulldogs blast nine home runs, power past Razorbacks in rubber match

With the wind blowing out at Baum-Walker Stadium in the series finale between No. 5 Georgia (32-9, 13-5 SEC) and No. 16 Arkansas (26-15, 9-9 SEC), things were shaping up to be a slugfest. With Georgia nearly doubling Arkansas’ home run total on the season coming in (104 vs. 55), Arkansas would have to try and keep the ball down and play perfect defense.

Arkansas did neither of those things, allowing nine home runs for the first time in the Dave Van Horn era and committing six errors for the first time since 2016 (March 5, Eastern Illinois), en route to a 26-14 loss.

Arkansas has now allowed 9 home runs in a single game for the first time in the DVH era. https://t.co/udBjJjNAmE — Cory Stewart (@Stewhog) April 18, 2026

Arkansas kept serving the ball over the middle of the plate and Georgia kept hitting them. Catcher Daniel Jackson hit his 18th, 19th and 20th of the year. He’s now just 2 stolen bases from a 20/20 season with still 4 weeks of the regular season left.

DJ getting the Dawgs going early 😤



T1 | UGA 1, ARK 0#GoDawgs | @Djackson2100 pic.twitter.com/RIxIfOeIgI — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 18, 2026

.@Djackson2100 ties the school record with three home runs in a game 👏



T7 | UGA 14, ARK 9#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Vqdd2YwSNS — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 18, 2026

🚨A SEASON HIGH SEVEN HOME RUNS IN A GAME🚨



T9 | UGA 17, ARK 11#GoDawgs | @mikeoshag4 pic.twitter.com/iy6XL7PoYJ — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) April 18, 2026

Arkansas hung tough with Georgia through the first few innings, even jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Camden Kozeal became the second Razorback to reach double-digits in home runs this season with a two-run shot.

That lead quickly disappeared in the very next half inning when Georgia put up a six-spot thanks to back-to-back home runs from Jackson and Ryan Wynn. Wynn had a multi-homer game himself.

Arkansas tied the game back up at 9 in the fifth when Ryder Helfrick hit his team-leading 13th home run, a 3-run shot.

Georgia eventually overpowered the Razorbacks, scoring in every inning except the second and punctuating their 26-run, 21-hit performance with an 11-run 9th inning in which Georgia sent 15 hitters to the plate.

Michael O’Shaughnessy homered twice in the inning, including a grand slam as part of an 8-RBI day. Brennan Hudson also hit two home runs in the game. Georgia scored all the runs despite their No. 3 and No. 4 hitters in the lineup going a combined 0-for-10. Henry Allen, the cleanup hitter, did reach base four times via 3 walks and a hit by pitch.

Georgia reliever Matt Scott did not turn in the prettiest line, allowing 5 runs in 4 ⅓ innings of work, but given the circumstances, held the Razorbacks largely in check. Georgia’s first two pitchers, Grant Edwards and Paul Farley combined to record just six outs.

Carter Rutenbar reached base in all six plate appearances in the leadoff spot and raised his batting average to .344. Eight of the nine starters recorded a hit. Zack Stewart went 0-for-6, snapping a modest four-game hitting streak.

Arkansas faces Missouri State in the midweek matchup 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks lost the first meeting between the two teams, 15-14. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-14, 9-8 SEC) look to clinch a series over the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (31-9, 12-5 SEC) after seeing its six-game winning streak snapped in the middle game of the series Saturday.

Arkansas sends lefty Parker Coil (1-0, 2.10 ERA) to the mound, their third different Game 3 starter in as many weeks. Georgia also has a revolving door in the series finale starter role. Righty Grant Edwards (0-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the ball for the Bulldogs to try and clinch the team’s fifth SEC series win in six weeks.

Follow along with the game with HawgBeat’s live updates.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

1B Carter Rutenbar

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

DH Kuhio Aloy

3B TJ Pompey

LHP Parker Coil

Georgia:

3B Tre Phelps

C Daniel Jackson

CF Rylan Lujo

LF Henry Allen

DH Michael O’Shaughnessy

2B Ryan Wynn

1B Brennan Hudson

SS Kolby Branch

RFKenny Ishikawa

RHP Grant Edwards

Bottom 9th:

Joe Nottingham replaced Brown

Aloy singled to center

Pompey singled to center, Aloy to second

Rutenbar singled to right, Aloy to third, Pompey to second

Ruiz walked, Aloy scored, Pompey to third, Rutenbar to second, Georgia 26, Arkansas 12

Kozeal flied out to center, Pompey scored, Georgia 26, Arkansas 13

Helfrick grounded out to the pitcher, Rutenbar to third, Ruiz to second, 2 outs

Souza walked

Niu walked, Rutenbar scored, Ruiz to third, Souza to second, Georgia 26, Arkansas 14

Jordan Stephens replaced Nottingham

Stewart lined out to left, 3 outs

Top 9th:

Allen walked

O’Shaughnessy homered to right center, Allen scored, Georgia 17, Arkansas 11

Wynn walked

Peyton Lee replaced Brissey

Hudson flied out to right, 1 out

Branch doubled to left, Wynn to third

Ishikawa singled to left, Wynn scored, Branch to third, Georgia 18, Arkansas 11

Phelps singled to right center, Branch scored, Ishikawa to third, Georgia 19, Arkansas 11

Jackson singled to short, Ishikawa scored, Phelps to second, Georgia 20, Arkansas 11

Lujo reached on a fielder’s choice, Jackson advanced to second on a throwing error by the shortstop, Phelps to third

Allen hit by pitch, Phelps scored, Jackson to third, Lujo to second, Georgia 21, Arkansas 11

O’Shaughnessy homered to right, Jackson scored, Lujo scored, Allen scored, Georgia 25, Arkansas 11

Wynn homered to right, Georgia 26, Arkansas 11

Carson Brumbaugh replaced Lee

Hudson hit by a pitch

Branch lined out to third, 2 outs

Ty Peeples replaced Ishikawa

Peeples struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Souza popped out to short, 1 out

Niu struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Mark Brissey replaced Eaves

Hudson singled to center

Branch singled to third, bunt, Hudson to second

Ishikawa grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Branch out at second, Hudson to third, 2 outs

Phelps reached on catcher’s interference

Jackson reached on a fielding error by the second baseman, Hudson scored, Phelps to third

Jackson advanced to second

Lujo grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Stewart flied out to center, 1 out

Aloy singled to left

Pompey walked, Aloy to second

Rutenbar walked, Aloy to third, Pompey to second

Zach Brown replaced Scott

Ruiz singled to left, Aloy scored, Pompey scored, Rutenbar to second, Georgia 14, Arkansas 11

Kozeal grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Ruiz out at second, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Jackson homered to left center, Georgia 14, Arkansas 9

Lujo flied out to center, 1 out

Allen walked

O’Shaughnessy lined out to left, 2 outs

Wynn grounded out to third, 3 outs

Daniel Jackson needs 2 stolen bases to complete a 20/20 season. 4 full SEC series left to go. Runaway winner for first team All-SEC catcher, despite the talent around the league.

Bottom 6th:

Kozeal grounded out to short, 1 out

Helfrick singled to center

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 6th:

O’Shaughnessy flied out to center, 1 out

Wynn flied out to right, 2 outs

Hudson homered to right, Georgia 12, Arkansas 9

Branch walked

Branch stole second

Ishikawa singled to left, Branch scored, Georgia 13, Arkansas 9

Steele Eaves replaced Fisher

Phelps struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Stewart fouled out to right, 1 out

Aloy singled to center

Pompey struck out looking, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to center, Aloy to second

Ruiz flied out to right, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Colin Fisher replaced Gaeckle

Hudson struck out swinging, 1 out

Branch reached on a missed catch error by the first baseman

Ishikawa singled to right, Branch to second

Phelps reached on a fielder’s choice, Ishikawa out at second unassisted, Branch to third, Phelps to first, 2 outs

Branch scored on a wild pitch, Phelps to second, Georgia 10, Arkansas 9

Phelps advanced to third on a wild pitch

Jackson walked

Lujo singled to short, Phelps scored, Jackson to second, Georgia 11, Arkansas 9

Allen grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Rutenbar singled to center

Ruiz walked, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal flied out to center, 1 out

Helfrick homered to left, Rutenbar scored, Ruiz scored, Georgia 9, Arkansas 9

Souza grounded out to second, 2 outs

Niu grounded out to short, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Phelps hit by a pitch

Jackson reached on a fielding error by the shortstop, Phelps to second

Lujo popped up to second on the infield fly, 1 out

Allen fouled out to first, 2 outs

O’Shaughnessy singled to right, Jackson scored, Phelps scored, O’Shaughnessy advanced to second on the throw, Georgia 9, Arkansas 6

Wynn struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Matt Scott replace Farley

Souza lined out to short, 1 out

Niu walked

Stewart flied out to left, 2 outs

Niu stole second

Aloy walked

Pompey popped up to short, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Ishikawa doubled to right center

Phelps singled to left, Ishikawa to third

Jackson homered to center, Ishikawa scored, Phelps scored, Arkansas 6, Georgia 4

Lujo lined out to third, 1 out

Allen walked

O’Shaughnessy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Gabe Gaeckle replaced Coil

Wynn homered to center, Allen scored, Georgia 6, Arkansas 6

Hudson homered to right, Georgia 7, Arkansas 6

Branch singled to center

Ishikawa popped up to third, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Aloy flied out to right, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Rutenbar walked

Ruiz doubled to left, Rutenbar scored, Arkansas 4, Georgia 1

Kozeal homered to right, Ruiz scored, Arkansas 6, Georgia 1

Helfrick grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

O’Shaughnessy hit by a pitch

Wynn struck out swinging, 1 out

Hudson lined out to left, 2 outs

Branch struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Rutenbar walked

Ruiz walked, Rutenbar to second

Kozeal flied out to center, Rutenbar to third, Ruiz to second

Paul Farley replaced Edwards

Helfrick walked

Souza singled to short, Rutenbar scored, Ruiz to third, Helfrick to second, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1

Niu singled to center, Ruiz scored, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 3, Georgia 1

Stewart grounded into a double play, first to short to first, Niu out at second, 3 outs

Top 1st: