Caden Kitler, Kobe Branham showing chemistry in spring practice

The Arkansas football team will have some new faces on the offensive line in the 2026 season, but there are two holdovers from the last staff that will play a big — no pun intended — role.

Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield was able to retain last year’s starting center Caden Kitler and right guard Kobe Branham. The interior duo combined for a total of 1,452 snaps (719 for Kitler and 733 for Branham) across 12 games last season.

This year, the experience those two have will be a big boost for the Arkansas offensive line.

“I think the beauty of having guys that have played a bunch of football,” Arkansas offensive line coaches Jeff Myers said. “The system stuff, everybody runs zone. Everybody runs a variation of gap. It’s just learning our terminology for those guys. For some of the younger guys, it’s learning all of it. But I think their experience in the SEC and some of these environments we’re going into, maybe some of the people we’re going to see next season.”

Myers had previous relationships with Kitler and Branham. He credited himself with Branham’s first offer from Memphis, and said Memphis had Kitler set for an official visit before Arkansas locked him down prior.

(Branham said that wasn’t true, but Myers was one of the first guys to offer him. Bobby Petrino was the first while he was coaching at Texas A&M.)

Now, be it fate, luck or happenstance, Myers is coaching both of them in Razorback red and said the chemistry through the first seven practices of the spring is noticeable.

“It’s funny, we were talking the other day like Kobe and Kitler had an exchange on a twist, and you could tell they’ve been doing it,” Myers said. “There’s a lot of reps behind it, where sometimes it might be a little more choppy between Kobe and Bryant [Williams] as we continue to get comfortable next to each other. I think having some guys in the room that know what you expect it to look like has helped, not necessarily push the message, but I think that they knew that they had to come in and prove themselves too.”

Kitler and Branham lasted through the regime change, and it’s a change that has been for the better.

“It’s a bit of a culture change, but for the better, for sure,” Kitler said. “We’re really excited about playing football again, and that’s something I think we were lacking last year, especially with the losses. So coming in with new coaches, new year, new system, that brings a new culture. And that’s a winning culture, and I’m excited for the year.”

Double the coaches, double the reps

One change from last spring to this spring is two offensive line coaches, Myers and Marcus Johnson. There are several advantages to that, and Johnson said one of the biggest ones is allowing the entire offensive line room to get more reps in individual drills during practice.

”At one point in time I remember tallying the individual reps throughout the course of practice, and I bet you that we’re probably getting close to 200 (reps),” Johnson said. “I remember at Ohio State we would do that, because we would split the guys up into two or three different groups. You’re getting like 250 reps per practice versus getting 100 reps during (individual) time.

“So to me, that expedites those guys’ growth. And then not just standing around watching because they’re actually in the fire, if that makes sense.”

Branham echoed that sentiment and said having both Myers and Johnson on staff has allowed them to understand the scheme a lot faster.

Arkansas will go out for its eighth spring practice on Thursday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

All new members get 50% OFF annual subscriptions through our current deal, averaging out to only $4.99/month for the top coverage on the Razorbacks.