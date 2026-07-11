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Cam Kozeal selected by Miami Marlins in MLB Draft

Daniel Fair@hawgbeat
6h
Camden Kozeal
Photo credit: Arkansas Atheltics

Arkansas shortstop Camden Kozeal was selected by Miami Marlins in the third round with the 87th overall pick of the MLB Draft on Saturday.

Kozeal, who spent two years at Arkansas after he transferred from Vanderbilt, was a leader in the Razorbacks’ clubhouse and was a Third Team All-America selection by the NCBWA and Perfect Game.

On the season, Kozeal hit 20 home runs with 71 RBI and slashed .318/.410/.653.

Kozeal is the fifth player drafted out of Arkansas in this year’s MLB Draft.

Click here for more on Arkansas in the MLB Draft.

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