Carson Brumbaugh, Ryder Helfrick earn preseason awards

Before he plays in his first college game, Arkansas freshman infielder Carson Brumbaugh collected some preseason honors and was named Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. Minutes later, it was announced junior catcher Ryder Helfrick was named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.

An Edmond, Oklahoma, native outside the Oklahoma City area, Brumbaugh is expected to start at shortstop for the Diamond Hogs this season. If that ends up being the case, he’ll be the first true freshman shortstop since Tim Smalling in 2007.

Brumbaugh had an efficient fall, when he went 6-of-20 with one triple, two home runs and three walks to six strikeouts. He slashed .300/.390/.750 in the fall, according to stats compiled by local reporters.

The No. 77 overall prospect coming out of high school by Perfect Game, Brumbaugh also has pitching potential and has topped out at 97 mph, but coach Dave Van Horn said plans to keep him in the field, at least to start the year.

”He’s a young player at a primo position, so to speak,” Van Horn said Jan. 9. “A very demanding position. A lot of throws are being made there. Turning double-plays, relay throws, just regular groundballs, you know, double-play balls. There’s a lot on the arm there. Got to take care of him. Want him healthy the whole season.

”Maybe when it warms up a little bit, guys are rolling along, we feel like he may be able to help us finish a game, pitch an inning or get an out here or there. Because he obviously has the talent to do that, and if he wants to do that, because he has to feel good about it for it to work, then we might look at that.”

Helfrick is headed into his money year and played in 61 games last year with 56 starts at catcher. He slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI. He had 14 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games.

Behind the dish, Helfrick threw out 10 out of 45 runners and committed just three errors in 629 total chances for a fielding percentage of .995.

The Discovery Bay, California, native is the third Razorback to be named to a preseason All-America team so far. Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle (Second Team) and outfielder Maika Niu (Third Team) were previously named preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game.

The Razorbacks open the season in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Friday Feb. 13 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.