Carson Wiggins drafted in first round of MLB Draft

Arkansas’ flame-throwing right-handed pitcher Carson Wiggins was taken by the New York Mets with the 27th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon.

With the selection, Wiggins becomes the third-consecutive Razorback pitcher to be taken in the first round. Hagen Smith was taken by the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and Zach Root was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

Wiggins did not pitch this year as he recovered from elbow surgery for most of the season. Down the stretch, he was healthy, but did not see the field.

The Roland, Oklahoma, native made 14 relief appearances in 2024 and posted a 1-1 record with three saves. He had a 3.21 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.

Wiggins is the second player to be drafted out of Arkansas in this year’s MLB Draft.

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