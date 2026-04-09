Changes to Arkansas pitching rotation coming for Alabama series

As expected, Arkansas will have a new weekend pitching rotation when the 22nd-ranked Razorbacks take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday.

The Hogs will go with left-handers Hunter Dietz on Friday and Cole Gibler Saturday, then TBA in Sunday’s finale. The rotation up to this point had previously gone righty Gabe Gaeckle on Friday, Dietz on Saturday and Colin Fisher on Sunday.

Following a second-straight SEC series loss at the hands of Auburn last weekend, head coach Dave Van Horn was up front about the struggles on the mound and that changes were likely coming.

“We’re going to have to revamp our pitching staff, our bullpen,” Van Horn said after the 8-3 loss to the Tigers in the series finale. “We’ve got to make some changes or we’re not going to be around when it comes to the end of the season.”

Dietz is fresh off one of his best outings in a Razorback uniform in a 3-2 win over Auburn, scattering 6 hits across 7 innings while striking out 11 batters and walking zero. Dietz has posted a 3-2 record in 8 appearances with a 3.70 earned run average across 41 1/3 innings with 17 earned runs, 14 walks and an SEC- leading 69 strikeouts.

Gibler has primarily pitched in relief in all nine appearance while posting a perfect 3-0 record. He has a 2.57 ERA across 28 innings with 19 hits, 9 walks and 28 strikeouts.

A source told HawgBeat that lefty receiver Parker Coil (1-0, 2.49 ERA) is a strong candidate to pitch on Sunday, or possibly Gaeckle (3-3, 4.17 ERA) could be on the bump if he does not come out of the bullpen.

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