Charlie Collins returning to Arkansas

The Arkansas defensive line had a big Wednesday in the transfer portal and the Razorbacks even got one of their own to withdraw.

After announcing his intent to enter on New Year’s Day, it was announced on Instagram that Charlie Collins, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds will return for his third year in Fayetteville.

The Pine Bluff native and Mills alumnus battled a bone bruise in his knee towards the back half of the season and appeared in nine games with three starts, totaling 9 tackles (4 solo), including one for loss. In two years with the Hogs, Collins has played in 22 games and logged 11 tackles.

Collins was rated as the top player in Arkansas and 66th overall prospect per the Rivals Industry Ranking in the Class of 2024. He picked the Hogs over offers including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others.

Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

Transfer portal season is here is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.