Clemson cornerback commits to Arkansas out of transfer portal

Arkansas has earned the commitment of Clemson cornerback transfer Shelton Lewis out of the transfer portal.

Lewis is the 15th addition out of the transfer portal for Ryan Silverfield this cycle. The Stockbridge, Georgia, native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Last season for the Tigers, Lewis appeared in just four games and had seven tackles and a pass breakup. He has a total of 30 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.

Coming out of high school in the class of 2023, Lewis was a three-star prospect and the No. 69 player in the state of Georgia.

Official Bio:

2025: Played 49 defensive snaps over four games and recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup … made season debut on special teams vs. No. 9 LSU … recorded one tackle vs. Troy … collected two tackles at Georgia Tech … posted four tackles and a pass breakup vs. Syracuse.

2024: Posted 15 tackles and two pass breakups in 198 defensive snaps over 10 games (four starts) … ACC Honor Roll selection … missed the season opener while returning from a knee injury but recorded two pass breakups in his season debut vs. Appalachian State … credited with seven tackles vs. NC State … posted two tackles vs. Stanford … added a tackle at Florida State … collected two tackles at Wake Forest … made one tackle vs. Virginia … added one tackle vs. Louisville … returned from three-game absence and made one tackle vs. No. 16 South Carolina.

2023: Credited with seven tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions — one of which he returned 46 yards for a touchdown — in 150 snaps over 13 games (two starts) … one of six Clemson true freshmen to appear in all 13 games (Jamal Anderson, Khalil Barnes, Tyler Brown, T.J. Parker and Avieon Terrell) … made collegiate debut at Duke on special teams … recorded a pass breakup vs. Charleston Southern … added two tackles and a pass breakup vs. Florida Atlantic … contributed one tackle vs. No. 4 Florida State … made a special teams tackle at Syracuse, sharing team special teams player of the week honors … made his first career start vs. Georgia Tech and earned ACC Rookie of the Week after he recorded four pass breakups and his first career interception, which he returned 46 yards for a touchdown; his four pass breakups represented the first four-breakup day by a Clemson player since Mario Goodrich at Syracuse in 2021, and his five total passes defensed (four breakups plus one interception) matched the school record of five set by Perry Williams against Virginia Tech in 1985 … started the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky, contributing three tackles, a pass breakup and the game-clinching interception.

Before Clemson: Three-star defensive back who was two-year starter at Stockbridge … wore No. 2 for coach Thomas Clark, helping his team to a 10-3 record as a senior … recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons … as a senior, recorded 25 tackles, three interceptions and seven total passes defensed … added 11 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns at receiver … averaged 21.2 yards per catch … earned Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in helping Stockbridge to a 10-3 record and a region title … credited with 31 tackles, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2021… also had 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in 2021 … ran track as well, earning the state’s gold medal in the 400-meter dash as a junior.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Aug. 8, 2022 … originally committed to Pitt … committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday … enrolled at Clemson in January 2023 … earned degree in sports communication in December 2025 … completed a microinternship with Google in spring 2024.