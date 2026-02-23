Colin Fisher named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas left-hander Colin Fisher has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Noble, Oklahoma, native threw an abbreviated one-hitter, striking out 11 in 8 shutout innings. No. 6 Arkansas finished off a weekend sweep of the Xavier Musketeers with an 11-0 run-rule win to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Fisher needed just 86 pitches and faced one over the minimum in his 8 innings of work. He threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 hitters he faced and got five outs on the first pitch of the at-bat.

The only blemish for Fisher came in the second inning when right fielder Peter Johnson reached on an infield single. Fisher has now stacked back-to-back scoreless outings to start the season and has not allowed a run in 13 innings. He also leads the pitching staff with 19 strikeouts.

Fisher’s performance against Xavier was the first eight-inning one-hitter in program history.

Arkansas welcomes in Arkansas State for a two-game midweek series as part of an extended 18-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

