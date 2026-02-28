College GameDay predicts Arkansas loss to Florida

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are in Gainesville, Florida, for a high-profile matchup against the No. 7 Florida Gators on Saturday night.

Arkansas is not the only team who made the trip, as ESPN’s College GameDay crew was live in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Saturday morning. They spent two hours talking about all the biggest matchups on the docket for Saturday, including the Arkansas-Florida matchup.

At the end of the show, each host made their picks for who they believe will come out of Gainesville victorious. Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams all chose the Florida Gators to come out on top.

The hosts also spent time lauding Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr., as well as sophomore wing Billy Richmond III, who Seth Greenberg said is the most impactful player to his team in the SEC.

The crowd was overwhelmingly Florida fans, to no one’s surprise, but there was one boy who was deep in enemy territory and not afraid to let his colors fly.

“Look at little Calipari over there getting ready for the game!”



Shoutout to this little Arkansas fan who’s in a sea of Gator fans this morning in Gainesville calling the Hogs!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/jeDVvuHg3a — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) February 28, 2026

Arkansas and Florida will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT from Gainesville. The game will air on ESPN.

