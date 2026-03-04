College Hoops Today tabs Darius Acuff Jr. as All-American

Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. can add All-American to his resume. College Hoops Today tabbed him a First Team All-American on Wednesday morning.

The others on the first team are Duke’s Cam Boozer, who also was named National Player of the Year by the publication, Texas Tech’s J.T. Toppin, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg and BYU’s A.J. Dybantsa.

Acuff has grabbed SEC Freshman of the Week awards seven times, one SEC Player of the Week nod, AP National Player of the Week and more this season and has averaged 22 points and 6.2 assists per game to go along with three rebounds.

The former five-star was one of three SEC players added to the All-American teams. Florida’s Thomas Haugh was named to the Second Team and Alabama’s Labaron Philon was named Third Team.

Acuff and the Razorbacks will take on the Texas Longhorns at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN2.