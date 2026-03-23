COLUMN: Arkansas high school leadership should take notes on Calipari's blueprint

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath’s “Football convinced me that life is a team game” quote stuck out to me when I was younger and it has become even more meaningful as the years go by.

You could insert any sport, but many of the concepts in athletics are parallel to life: adversity, resilience, being there for your family/friends/teammates, and so forth.

This year’s version of Arkansas basketball led by Hall of Fame second-year head coach John Calipari has been built on those values. Despite returning four key players from last season’s Sweet 16 run, the Hogs advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend again powered by very arguably the nation’s top backcourt duo of freshmen sensations Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas.

Acuff is the program’s first unanimous All-American selection and strongly in the running for National Player of the Year, while Thomas averages 15.6 points per game and has shot 43% from the field. Neither have reached their 20th birthday, but are wise beyond their years according to their head coach.

“I want you to look at these two closely, okay: they have otherworldly confidence,” Calipari began following the Razorbacks’ 94-88 win on Saturday over High Point in the Round of 32. “They could run for president and believe they could run this country, because that is how they think. People were like, ‘how are you going to get these two to play together’? They are both good, young people with good hearts and they care about each other.”

Over the weekend, Calipari also touched more than once on a previous point he made at 2023 SEC Media Days during his time at Kentucky regarding the parallels of committed administrations and student success.

“Coaches win games, administrations win championships,” Calipari said during his press conference prior to Saturday’s matchup. “They commit to it. Now the coach has to be a good steward and has to make good decisions, but they can’t do any of that if there is not enough support. All of the things High Point does are student-driven, which means their basketball players and their students are confident because someone really cares. Because High Point has been that way, look at all that is happening for their university.

“I got to tell you, Chancellor (Charles) Robinson is the same way on our campus, he is student first. Our AD, Hunter Yurachek, is committed to us. He has done what we need to have done. I have got to be a good steward and make good decisions with what we have been given.”

Calipari added more praise for High Point’s proven results after the Hogs’ six-point triumph.

“If you want players to be empowered, they have to know there is a commitment to the players, we have that at Arkansas and you have that at High Point,” Calipari said. “They are committed which is why they have a chance to win championships.”

Two moments of selflessness this season that immediately stick out is Nick Pringle telling Calipari at halftime in the first matchup against Missouri on Feb. 21 to start Malique Ewin in the second half because the latter was playing better. Or Thomas surrendering minutes to DJ Wagner in the SEC Championship against Vanderbilt since Wagner was more efficient. This was fresh off of the semifinal round where Thomas scored a game-high 29 points in an overtime thriller to beat Ole Miss.

Additionally, anytime Acuff is asked about yet another breakout performance and/or his season accolades the attention is immediately deflected to his teammates, as well as how much he loves playing with – and for – them.

When I think about how vital commitment to players and the unselfishness from said players being a key part of the Razorbacks being one of 16 teams left standing, it is impossible to not ponder why some of the high schools within our state’s borders are taking a completely opposite approach.

Covering the Razorbacks has always been my dream job and I am fully committed to it each day, but my sports journalism career was built on the opportunities I earned in the prep ranks. I would not be in this position if coaches, players, and even administrators in some cases did not reciprocate the support that I hope I gave, and continue to give, them.

I won’t go too deep into the weeds for the sake of time and space, but blatant concerns have been brought to my attention over the past couple of weeks regarding leadership within certain high schools. I won’t call out any names or schools here, but you can take a peak at my Facebook page if you want to learn more about that.

Some schools are doing a phenomenal job. There is complete buy-in from every angle which in most cases results in what Calipari touched on – success both academically and athletically, plus an overall sense of confidence and enjoyment for students in their learning environment. To those schools, I give you a standing ovation and sincerely thank you for your service to your kids. Keep doing what you are doing.

On the other side, you have places that are putting their people through hell or just getting rid of them all together. We can point to the LEARNS Act – mentioning it is about as political as I will get – or how parts of the college landscape is trickling down, plus a plethora of other things but to me the answer is right in front of us.

There are coaches/teachers who do not feel their leadership is supporting them in the manner it should and proven individuals are shockingly being let go from their positions. Now, it is not my place to tell the powers that be at their respective schools how to do things, but it does not take much to see the common denominator in essentially all of these cases – selfishness.

Just in the past two weeks, I have seen or heard various stories but selfishness, ego, whatever noun you prefer are usually what you come to at the end of the road. Administrators taking the blame – whether willingly or not – for certain moves, zero accountability for unacceptable actions that need to be acknowledged, the list goes on and on. The more I have talked about it, the more information I’ve received.

To be fair, some of it is ‘he said, she said’ but I have gathered enough factual material to know we have a serious problem that I don’t see getting better with the current flow.

In the end, who does the actions from those in leadership – positive or negative – ultimately affect?

The kids and that is undebatable. The extremely sad part is that less than a handful of adult voices, maybe some with deeper pockets than others if you catch my drift, are making decisions that impact thousands and often times those who are affected feel like they do not have a voice. It should never, ever be that way.

A major positive that I have seen is more discussion on social media about methods of improvement. Instead of arguing – which there will always be – there are plans being presented in a respectful manner and that is where it all begins with the community and expressing its rights. The more and more these topics are discussed, the harder they are to ignore.

National eyes are always going to be on a celebrity coach like John Calipari, especially when your team is one of 16 left standing aiming for College Basketball’s highest prize. Above all, Cal is utilizing his platform to stress the importance of team growth and working together for the same goal.

No matter what happens from here, the basketball team the entire state is rallying around to bring the home a second national title to The Natural State has provided a blueprint free of charge on how an organization should be run: with commitment, selflessness and dedication to students. Again, this is not just about athletes, it pertains to the overall student body that you as a leader have the responsibility of setting up for success.

A number of state high school leadership positions could, and should, learn from this. If you feel called out then my advice would be to start now on making changes that fully prepare your kids for the game that is life in a suitable environment.

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