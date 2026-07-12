Cooper Dossett picked by Mets in 17th round of MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Cooper Dossett was the third Razorback to be selected by the New York Mets in the 2026 MLB Draft, joining Carson Wiggins and Kuhio Aloy.

The Mets took Dossett in the 17th round with the 510th overall pick and he is the 11th Arkansas player to be selected.

Dossett appeared in 16 games this season and posted a 6.88 earned run average with 12 hits, 13 earned runs, 12 walks and 18 strikeouts across 17 innings.

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