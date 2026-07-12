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Damien Ruiz nabbed by Cinncinati Reds in MLB Draft

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Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
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Damian Ruiz
Photo credit: Arkansas Athletics

Arkansas outfielder Damian Ruiz came off of the board in the ninth round, 272nd overall, of the 2026 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Ruiz missed minimal time in his first season with the Hogs, starting 54 games while slashing .309/.442/.454 with 60 hots, 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 30 runs batted in, 35 walks, 41 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Ruiz was an All-Southland Conference selection at Lamar and named the league’s Hitter of the Year.

Ruiz is the seventh former Razorback to be selected in the draft.

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