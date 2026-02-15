Darius Acuff Jr., Billy Richmond III career nights propel Hogs to win over Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE — The public address announcer inside Bud Walton Arena sounded like a skipping CD player from 2005 on Saturday evening, calling the names of freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. and sophomore wing Billy Richmond III constantly during the 21st-ranked Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 SEC) 88-75 win over the Auburn Tigers (14-11, 5-7 SEC).

The tandem lit up the Tigers both from deep and in the lane, as all 25 of Richmond’s points came inside the arc, while 21 of Acuff’s 31 points came from deep.

Saturday night was a career night for both. Richmond’s 12 made field goals were a career-high, as well as the 25 points he scored. Acuff was 7-of-10 (70%) from deep, which blows his previous high of makes — four, which he accomplished three times this season — out of the water. His 31 points tied a career-high that he set against LSU on Jan. 24.

According to HogStats.com, those seven three-point makes are the most by a Razorback since Mason Jones hit eight against Texas A&M on March 7, 2020.

”That was one of my goals coming in tonight, to make some more 3s,” Acuff said postgame. “I feel like I only hit, like the most I hit this year is like four, I didn’t feel like that was enough. So I just wanted to shoot a little more, get a little more up, because they was falling, so just kept shooting.”

Richmond has started the last three games after Karter Knox suffered a knee injury, and has made the most of that opportunity. He’s scored in double figures in each of those games, but got to the rim with ease against the Tigers and converted when he got there.

Known for his defense, Richmond brings an energy to the floor that’s tangible to his teammates. With his offense now coming along, he adds another scoring threat to an Arkansas offense that is already one of the tops in the country according to KenPom.

”He knows who he is,” head coach John Calipari said postgame. “You got other guys that they want to be something that they’re not, so you don’t look as good. He knows exactly who he is. He does. He plays to his strengths. I wish every player would do it.”

Save for a few close moments, Arkansas’ win was really never in doubt. The Hogs jumped out to a double-figure lead midway through the first half and the Tigers were never able to get it closer than eight points. Auburn head coach Steven Pearl credited Acuff and Richmond as the reason the Razorbacks were able to keep the Tigers at bay for most of the game.

”Billy Richmond has 12 two-point baskets, and that was a huge point of emphasis for us, trying to keep them out of two-point field goals” Pearl said. “He did a great job for them. He’s an X-factor when he can do those things. Darius obviously makes seven threes. Those two things right there were ultimately where the game was decided.”

The Razorbacks will hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff for that game is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN.

