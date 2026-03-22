Darius Acuff Jr. breaks Todd Day’s Arkansas single-season scoring record

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a new number one in the single-season scoring column in the Arkansas record books.

During the Razorbacks’ second-round NCAA Tournament game against High Point, Darius Acuff Jr. tied the mark with a layup five minutes into the game and broke the record with a three-pointer at the 4:03 mark of the first half.

The bucket gave him 789 points on the season, which pushed him ahead of Arkansas legend Todd Day, who scored 786 in 1990-91. It’s also worth noting that Acuff required three games less than Day did to achieve the feat.

Along with the single-season record, Acuff is also just the 27th player in Division I history with 700+ points, 200+ assists and 100+ rebounds in one season.

The SEC Player and Freshman of the Year and consensus First Team All-American led the SEC in scoring (22.2 points per game), assists (6.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.2) and is on pace to become the first SEC player since Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists, and the only player in the NCAA to average at least 20 points and six assists.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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