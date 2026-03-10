Darius Acuff Jr. collects honors from Associated Press

The Associated Press has named Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. as the SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SEC.

Acuff was the only unanimous First Team All-SEC pick and received 12 of the 15 votes for Player of the Year.

The Detroit native is just the third person to win SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year by both the coaches and media, joining Kentucky’s Anthony Davis (2012) and Alabama’s Brandon Miller (2023).

Acuff is the fourth Razorback to collect the Player of the Year award from the Associated Press, and joins Mason Jones in 2020, Bobby Portis in 2015 and Corliss Williamson in both 1994 and 1995.

The former five-star is on pace to become the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in scoring and assists, and averages 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game. He is the only player in the NCAA to average at least 20 points and six assists.

