Darius Acuff Jr. declares for NBA Draft

Arkansas freshman phenom point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is ready for the next level. He announced he is declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

The Detroit native set record after record in his lone season in Fayetteville and led the SEC in both points (23.5) and assists (6.4), the first player since Pete Maravich to do so. He was awarded SEC Player and Freshman of the Year and is a unanimous First Team All-American selection.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari had a streak of consecutive years with a first-round selection snapped last year, but it appears a new streak will begin with Acuff, who is projected to go in this year’s lottery.

Breaking: Darius Acuff Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, he announced on NBA Today. pic.twitter.com/psxbfFgehp — ESPN (@espn) April 22, 2026

After the Hogs’ season-ending loss to Arizona — in which Acuff scored 28 points — Acuff said the thing he’ll remember most about his time at Arkansas is the camaraderie among his teammates.

“Brotherhood, for sure, with the team,” Acuff said. “Great support from the fans. I don’t know, a lot of good stuff. It was a great year, for sure.”

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