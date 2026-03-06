Darius Acuff Jr. doubtful to play against Missouri, per report

Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is doubtful to play against Missouri because of an “undisclosed” injury, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

It is likely the injury Acuff is dealing with is an ankle. The Detroit native suffered an injury against Auburn on Feb. 14 when a Tigers player fell on his ankle. He’s played through the injury since then, including a 49-point outing in a double-overtime loss to Alabama.

Acuff averages 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game this season. He’s on pace to be the first player since Pete Maravich to average at least 22 points and six assists per game.

The Razorbacks have locked up a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, and the outcome of the Missouri game will not change that. Arkansas and Missouri tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.

