Darius Acuff Jr. invited to NBA Draft green room

The 2026 NBA Draft is fast-approaching, and Arkansas has three former players looking to hear their names called to start the next stage of their basketball journeys.

Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile are all vying for the professional ranks, and the first on that list was invited to the NBA Draft Green Room on Thursday.

The NBA Draft Green Room is a staging area near the podium at the NBA Draft where the top prospects are invited to go and wait for their name to be called in the NBA Draft.

Acuff is one of 14 draft-eligible players who were invited so far, according to Jeremy Woo of ESPN. The Detroit native joins these players:

AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

Mikel Brown (Louisville)

Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Nate Ament (Tennessee)

Aday Mara (Michigan)

Brayden Burries (Arizona)

Karim Lopez (Mexico)

Labaron Philon (Alabama)

Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)

Acuff has been projected to go somewhere in the realm of pick five through seven. The point guard was the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year and broke numerous records through his one and only season at Arkansas.

John Calipari had his streak of first-round draft picks snapped last season, but that streak will begin again this year. Acuff is a lottery lock, while Thomas has been in the late first-round territory and Brazile has been floating in the middle of the second round according to most mock drafts.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23 and 24 in Brooklyn, New York.

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