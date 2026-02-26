Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas play closer role in Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — “Ice cold” is an understatement to explain the way the first half for Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas went in the Razorbacks’ 99-84 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The two freshmen who lead the team in scoring at 22.2 and 15.3 points per game, respectively, scored just five points and were a combined 1-for-15 from the floor in the first 20 minutes of the game. Acuff had four rebounds and five assists, but the scoring just wasn’t there.

Maybe John Calipari gave them “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from Space Jam in the locker room at halftime, because when the Hogs needed them to score baskets and close out the game, that’s what they did.

Acuff and Thomas each played 17 minutes in the second half and combined for 30 points — Acuff with 17 and Thomas with 13. The overall shooting numbers aren’t efficient because of the tough first half, but in the second the two went 11-for-17 from the field and 2-for-5 from three.

”How we played down the stretch, what Darius did, what the other guys did, playing through him, pretty amazing,” Calipari said postgame. “DJ Wagner, whew, and it will only get better. Billy Richmond, whew. Meleek Thomas, the biggest play of the game in my mind was that rebound he grabbed with two hands because they were making a little run, and he went and got that ball, and then we ended up scoring. Huge play. And then he comes down the stretch and he makes shots.”

Make shots they did. In the final 10:35 of the game, Thomas accounted for 11 and Acuff accounted for 17 of the 37 points the Hogs scored.

He only had 5 points in the first half…



22 points | 7 assists | 5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/klWLvVrr0L — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 26, 2026

”“I’m not trying to put more on the kid,” Calipari said of Acuff. “Why isn’t he in the equation, in the Player of the Year in the country? What are you saying? He’s averaging as many as all those people. He’s got six assists. He got three rebounds. He’s doing things in the guts of games. Yeah, maybe they are, but he is too.

“So why isn’t he being mentioned? He’s playing when he could probably take some time off games, and he’s playing anyway.”

Thankfully for the Razorbacks, the rest of the team combined to go 12-for-21 in the first half, which gave Arkansas a 37-28 lead going into the locker room. It’s a rare circumstance when the freshmen need to be carried, but that was the case in the first half.

Bu you can’t keep those two down for long.

”Here’s what I will tell you at the end of the game, the last six minutes, who did the most damage? Darius and Meleek,” Calipari said. “So, I want you to think about this. Here’s a freshman that goes 1-for-12, and then at the end of the game, has enough chutzpah to say, ‘I’m winning this. I’m gonna win this.’ And Meleek Thomas absolutely the same. There’s no one going to convince either one of those guys that they’re not what you’re seeing. They know it. They’re not afraid of it.”

Acuff, Thomas and the Razorbacks will face arguably their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to Gainesville to take on the No. 7 Florida Gators. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN.

