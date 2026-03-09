Darius Acuff Jr. named finalist for Bob Cousy Award

Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, it was announced Monday.

The Detroit native led the SEC in scoring (22.2 points per game), assists (6.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.2) and is on pace to become the first SEC player since Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in both scoring and assists, and the only player in the NCAA to average at least 20 points and six assists.

The other four finalists for the Bob Cousy Award are Arizona’s Jaden Bradley, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. and Purdue’s Braden Smith.

Acuff was named SEC Freshman of the Week a record seven times this season and also picked up SEC Player of the Week as well. He’s a First Team All-American according to both College Hoops Today and Field of 68, and will probably add to that repertoire before it’s all said and done.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting starting on Friday, March 13, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

Later this month, the finalists will be presented to Cousy and Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees. The Selection Committees for the Bob Cousy are composed of top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

