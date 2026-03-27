Darius Acuff Jr. named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year Award

Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of four finalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award, it was announced Friday.

Joining Acuff on the finalist list is Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa.

Acuff’s freshman and likely lone season at Arkansas ended with a 109-88 loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night. He scored 28 points, but it wasn’t enough. Through three NCAA Tournament games, he scored 88 points and dished out 16 assists.

On the season, Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game. With the season now over, he became the first player since Pete Maravich to lead the SEC in both points and assists.

Acuff’s decision on his future has not been announced yet, but as a likely NBA Lottery pick, it’s somewhat of a foregone conclusion he’ll be taking his talents to the next level.