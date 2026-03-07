Darius Acuff Jr. named finalist for Wooden Award

Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. was named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award on Saturday morning.

Acuff is one of 15 players who are candidates for both the Wooden Award All-America Team and Wooden Award Trophy, which recognizes the Most Outstanding College Basketball Player in the country.

The Detroit native is looking to join Pete Maravich as the only players to lead the SEC in scoring and assists in a season, and the only players in the NCAA to average at least 20 points — he averages 22.2 — and six assists.

The Wooden Award Men’s and Women’s All-America Teams, along with the Men’s and Women’s Top Five finalists for the Wooden Award Trophy, will be announced on Saturday, April 4 during the Men’s Final Four on ESPN, building anticipation for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor.

The Golden Anniversary celebration will culminate on Friday, April 10, 2026, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. That evening, with the Wooden Award Winners from the Top Five finalists in attendance, the 2026 John R. Wooden Award® presented by Principal® will be announced live at 9:00 PM EST during a nationally televised broadcast on ESPNU.

The event will also recognize the 2026 Legends of Coaching Award recipient, Matt Painter of Purdue, as part of a historic fiftieth anniversary celebration honoring excellence both on and off the court.

Other Wooden Award finalists

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Cameron Boozer, Duke

AJ Dybansta, BYU

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Braden Smith, Purdue

JT Toppin, Texas Tech

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content