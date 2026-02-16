Darius Acuff Jr. named SEC Freshman of the Week

After two incredible performances last week, Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

This is the seventh time Acuff has won the award, which is an SEC record. He also set a record earlier this season when he won it five weeks in a row.

First in history. pic.twitter.com/PEJMiP0bOx — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 16, 2026

Last week, Acuff scored a total of 59 points (28 against LSU and 31 against Auburn). His 31 points against Auburn tied a career-high that he set against LSU on Jan. 24. He was on fire from deep and connected on 7-of-10 three-pointers, which is also a career-high.

Acuff’s averages have continued to climb as the season has gone on. He currently averages 21.2 points per game, which is just 0.2 points less than the SEC’s leader in scoring (Josh Hubbard has 21.4) and ranks third behind Alabama’s Labaron Philon at 21.3. His three-point percentage, 43.2%, ranks fourth in the SEC.

Where the Detroit native has excelled the most is his passing. He stands alone atop the assist leaderboard at 6.3 per game with 157 assists in 25 games played.

Acuff and the Razorbacks will head to Alabama to face the Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

