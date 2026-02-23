Darius Acuff Jr. named SEC Player of the Week

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is no stranger to winning weekly awards, but he collected a new one on Monday, as he was named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

This is the first time Acuff has won Player of the Week, and he’s collected Freshman of the Week a record seven times as well.

Over the past week, Acuff averaged 34.5 points against Alabama and Missouri, to go along with 10 total assists to just one turnover. He also grabbed nine rebounds and went 22-of-25 at the free throw line.

The Detroit likely locked up the award because of his performance against Alabama. Playing all 50 minutes in a double-overtime game on the road, he scored 49 points and broke the freshman scoring record at Arkansas. He went 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and hit a clutch three-pointer to nod the game at 95 by the end of regulation.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that he did so on a less-than-100% ankle. He was in a boot for two days prior to the game after he rolled his ankle against Auburn the Saturday before.

“His will to win and make big baskets, like he thrives in that, and there’s not many,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after the Alabama game. “And I’ve coached some really good guards over the years, and I’ve had a few this way, but he’s right there with them. I’m just telling you. He’s unique and special, and I would imagine everybody saw it today.

Missouri’s game featured less scoring from Acuff, but he still put up 20 points and dished out five assists as the Razorbacks handled business in a 94-86 win.

Acuff and the Razorbacks will be back on the floor against Texas A&M at Bud Walton Arena this Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2.

