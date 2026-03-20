Darius Acuff Jr. named semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year

PORTLAND — Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year trophy, it was announced on Friday.

Acuff is joined on the semifinalists list by Cameron Boozer (Duke), Jaden Bradley (Arizona), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Zaby Ejiofor (St. John’s), Kingston Flemings (Houston), Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan), Braden Smith (Purdue) and Keaton Wagler (Illinois).

The nation’s best continue to rise.



Introducing the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Semifinalists! @jerseymikes pic.twitter.com/WUDVOcis7i — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 20, 2026

The Detroit native has had a record-setting season and leads the SEC in both points (23 per game) and assists (6.6) per game. He is five points shy of the Arkansas single-season scoring record and after his seven-assist outing against Hawaii in the Round of 64, broke the record for assists in a single season with 223.

Acuff already has a bevy of awards from this season, as he is a consensus First Team All-American and the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year by both the Associated Press and the league’s coaches. He is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award.

Arkansas and Acuff will play High Point in the Round of 32 in Portland, Oregon on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8:45 p.m. CT and the game will air on either TBS or TruTV.

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