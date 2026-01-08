Darius Acuff Jr. named to Midseason Wooden Award watch list

Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of 25 listed on the Wooden Award watch list, released Thursday.

The Detroit native has been filling up the stat sheet for the Razorbacks all season long, and most recently dropped 26 points in the Hogs’ 94-87 road win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night. He’s averaged 24.4 points per game in the last five times out and has 7.2 assists per game in that same span.

Selected by a midseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list comprises 25 student-athletes who are frontrunners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball: the Wooden Award All-American Team™ and the Wooden Award® Most Outstanding Player.

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg said prior to Wednesday’s game that Acuff is his favorite to win the Wooden Award.

”Darius Acuff Jr.,” Greenberg said on the ESPN set when asked who he believes will win. “…if Arkansas makes a run, and if Arkansas ends up winning the SEC, it’s because this guy is going to do a lot of things that he did in that Tennessee game. Big shots at the end of the game.”

Acuff, with teammate D.J. Wagner, were two of 50 players named to the Wooden Award preseason watch list. Acuff has won the SEC Freshman of the Week four straight weeks and was named the Naismith National Player of the Week for his play versus James Madison and Tennessee.