Darius Acuff Jr. one of five finalists for Wooden Award

Another day, another honor for Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year was selected Tuesday as one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award that is given annually to College Basketball’s Player of the Year. He was also listed on its 10-member All-America team.

Joining Acuff are additional finalists Cameron Boozer (Duke), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and Braden Smith (Purdue).

Acuff set Arkansas program record for points (845) and assists (232) in a season, joining LSU legend Pete Maravich as the only SEC players to lead the league in both scoring and assists in the same season. Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game this season while shooting 44% from three-point range.

Additionally, Acuff led the SEC in assist/turnover ratio (2.97), field goals made (288) and minutes played (35.12).

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