Darius Acuff Jr. racks in multiple National Player of the Week honors

Anyone and everyone has been talking about Darius Acuff Jr. and the reigning overall SEC Player of the Week also added National Player of the Week honors from the AP and USBWA, plus another Freshman of the Week from CBS Sports.

The Arkansas diaper dandy averaged 34.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists against Alabama and Missouri last week, including a career-high 49 points in the two-overtime loss to Alabama. That total is the second-most in school history regardless of classification.

Acuff and the Razorbacks are at home in Bud Walton Arena again on Wednesday to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at 8 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2.