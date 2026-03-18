Darius Acuff Jr. ready for first taste of NCAA Tournament action

PORTLAND, Ore. — Darius Acuff Jr. has played at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, before, but the stakes this time are much higher.

Before he was a Razorback and collecting awards left and right, he was a five-star prospect playing in the Nike Hoop Summit. He tore it up for Team USA and helped engineer a double-digit comeback against Team World, pouring in 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal in a 124-114 overtime win last July.

”I feel good wherever I go, but it’s definitely a good feeling to be back where I’ve played (before),” Acuff told HawgBeat in the locker room of the Moda Center on Wednesday.

The court looks different this time around. Instead of a Portland Trailblazers logo and a court adorned with red and black, it’s blue with the iconic “MARCH MADNESS” logo at midcourt. That may have changed, but he’s still the same kind of guy that just wants to play winning basketball.

”I really just say trying to win, no matter what the time is,” Acuff said. “(Late in the game) of course is winning time. Just always making the right play, that’s important to me. Whatever I need to do to get our team to win, whether it’s me passing or me shooting or getting a stop, you know, I’m going to do it.”

One thing Acuff has going for him is a team of veterans who have been in the NCAA Tournament before. Guys like D.J. Wagner and Billy Richmond III played into the Sweet 16 last year, and have helped him understand how to play in the Big Dance.

”They’ve been through the fire for a couple years now,” Acuff said. “We just got to see, you know, I’ve been playing basketball a long time. I know the Tournament is different, though.”

Wagner has taken a backseat to Acuff this season but has put up solid numbers in recent weeks. He’s scored in double figures in three of the last five games and put up 11 crucial points in the Hogs’ SEC Tournament Championship over Vanderbilt.

His veteran leadership will be a big help this March, but the one-game-at-a-time mentality is something Acuff and the other young players already have.

“They’re all very mature,” Wagner said. “They don’t act like young guys or freshmen at all. They’re all mature enough to know, and that’s their approach every game, just to take it one game at a game. So I feel like they do a good job of that already.”

The NCAA Tournament is, indeed, different. It’s called March Madness for a reason. Any team on any given day can knock off anyone. On the other sideline, there’s no fear from the Hawaii players who are going up against the SEC Player of the Year and unanimous First Team All-America selection.

”Honestly, we’re not scared of anybody,” Hawaii’s Dre Bullock said from the podium Wednesday. “Anybody we play, we are still going to play our same Hawaii basketball. We’re going to compete to the very end before or end of the game.”

Arkansas and Hawaii will tip off at 3:25 p.m. CT from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will air on TBS.

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