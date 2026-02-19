Darius Acuff Jr.’s historic night not enough for Hogs at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Call it what you want. A barn-burner. Instant classic. Marquee matchup. All are accurate descriptions of what occurred inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC), despite holding a double-digit second-half lead, fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-7, 9-4) in double overtime, 117-115.

”We blew a lead, but we fought,” Arkansas freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. said postgame. “Had a couple guys go down, but we did everything we could. Just came up short.”

It had it all. Clutch shots, questionable officiating decisions, and a historic night from Acuff.

The Detroit native and freshman phenom poured in a career-high 49 points on 16-of-27 shooting, went 6-of-10 from deep and had five rebounds and five assists in the loss, plus knocked down 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. He played all 50 minutes of game action despite wearing a boot on his foot for two days this week.

Additionally, Acuff produced the first 45+ point, 5+ rebound and 5+ assist night in program history, according to HogsStats.

That wasn’t going to stop him from playing, though.

”He was in a boot for two days, and still did that,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said postgame. “And I said, ‘do you think you might have to miss this game?’ He said, ‘are you nuts?’ He doesn’t care. Hurt, whatever it is.”

Acuff was scoring everywhere on Wednesday night. In the lane, the mid-range game, and it was his three-pointer with 12 seconds left that extended Arkansas’ chance to win in the overtime period.

Wednesday’s game was far from normal. Arkansas was already down two players, as Karter Knox and Isaiah Sealy missed the game due to injury. Foul trouble forced sophomore guard Jaden Karuletwa and Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic into the game in the second overtime period.

Alabama took advantage of the lack of depth and pulled ahead in the final minute to pull out the win.

Acuff’s performance was one for the record books. Acuff’s 49 points are the most by a freshman in program history, the most by a freshman against an AP-ranked opponent in college basketball history and is only the second player to log 49 points, five rebounds and five assists in a Division I game in the last 15 years.

But what matters the most to Acuff, he said after the game, was that his team didn’t pull out the win.

”It don’t mean nothing,” Acuff said of his historic night. “We lost.”

Calipari said what sets his freshman apart from others is his ability to not just go and get his own buckets, but make the team around him better as well.

”His body language, his ability to make everybody better, his will to win and make big baskets, like he thrives in that, and there’s not many,” Calipari said. “And I’ve coached some really good guards over the years, and I’ve had a few this way, but he’s right there with them. I’m just telling you. He’s unique and special, and I would imagine everybody saw it today.”

Acuff and the Razorbacks will return home and face Missouri on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

