Darius Acuff Jr.’s patented heroics lead Hogs to Sweet 16

PORTLAND, Ore. — The stage has never been bigger. The stakes? Never higher. The lights? You guessed it, never brighter.

As has been the case in every single game this season, when Arkansas needed a hero in its 94-88 win over High Point in the Round of 32, Darius Acuff Jr. answered the call.

And he did it in style.

The Detroit native finished with a stat line that reads 36 points, six assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes of action. Nine of those points came in the final 2:52 of action, when the Razorbacks and Panthers were in the middle of a fast-paced slugfest that could have gone either way.

“That’s happened a few times,” Calipari said. “And then the three that my man made that puts us up, which gave us some breathing room.”

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Two of Acuff’s three three-point makes came in the second half. The first came in the first half, which gave him sole possession of the most points in a single season in Arkansas history.

That accolade is great, but the most important were the ones that helped the Hogs seal the game. Acuff’s third three came with a minute left in the game, and it gave Arkansas a seven-point lead, which was the largest of the second half.

KNOCKED DOWN ‼️pic.twitter.com/z2BAzSQc1h — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2026

“I think it’s that kid Darius Acuff,” head coach John Calipari said when asked what the difference was in the game. “We put it in his hands, and I trust him. The team trusts him.”

Saturday’s win was the second in which Acuff dazzled, and through two NCAA Tournament games he’s scored 60 points, which is the most by a freshman in NCAA Tournament history through two games, according to Matt Norlander.

Meleek Thomas, who had a strong 19-point game of his own in the win, said after the game he’s happy for the success his fellow five-star freshman is having.

“We talked about it before the season, when you’re genuinely happy for your teammate, genuinely happy for your brother, you really get excited and you get enjoyment out of seeing him dominate and do well,” Thomas said at the podium.

The win over High Point vaults Arkansas to its fifth Sweet 16 appearance in the last six years. The Hogs will play the winner of Utah State-Arizona on Thursday in San Jose, California.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE. 🐶🦴 pic.twitter.com/5bDKzyaYn3 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 22, 2026

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