Darius Acuff Jr. selected with seventh overall in NBA Draft

Arkansas’ freshman phenom has heard his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he was taken with the seventh overall pick by the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday evening.

The SEC and Freshman of the Year and unanimous First Team All-American, as well as the Bob Cousy Award winner, Acuff cemented himself in the record books at Arkansas. He’s the first SEC player to lead the conference in both points (23.5) and assists (6.4) per game since Pete Maravich, and that 23.5 mark is third in Arkansas history.

His 49-point outing on the road against Alabama is second-most in Arkansas history behind Rotnei Clarke’s 51 in 2009, and in that game he became the second Division I or NBA player in the last 30 years to have a game where he scored at least 45 points, had five rebounds, five assists to just one turnover and played the entire game. The other player was Kobe Bryant.

ALSO READ: Born For Basketball: The backstory to Darius Acuff Jr.’s rise with Razorbacks

”He was in a boot for two days, and still did that,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after that game. “And I said, ‘do you think you might have to miss this game?’ He said, ‘are you nuts?’ He doesn’t care. Hurt, whatever it is.”

With Darius and his family at the draft! So happy for all of them on what is such a special night! pic.twitter.com/P0hVBQlqlQ — John Calipari (@CoachCalArk) June 24, 2026

Acuff is the 30th lottery pick that Calipari has coached, which is first all-time ahead of Mike Krzyzewski’s 29. Calipari is the only coach to ever have a streak of 18 consecutive years having at least one player taken in the first or second rounds.

The Detroit native is now the highest-picked Razorback in the NBA Draft since Anthony Black was taken with the sixth pick in 2023. He’s the eighth player in program history to be drafted in the Top 10 of the draft and the fourth Razorback to be taken by the Kings. He’s the first Razorback-to-King transition since Corliss Williamson in 1995 — the other two were Joe Kleine and the late Charles Balentine in 1985.

Acuff joins a Sacramento franchise that has finished above .500 just twice in the last 10 years. The Kings’ general manager, Scott Perry, coached Acuff’s dad at Eastern Kentucky in the 1990s, so there’s some familiarity there.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.