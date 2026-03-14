Darius Acuff Jr. shines in Arkansas’ SEC Tournament win over Oklahoma

NASHVILLE — It’s March, which means the best players on the team need to step up. Darius Acuff Jr., the SEC Player of the Year, did exactly that in the 3-seed Razorbacks’ 82-79 win over the 11-seed Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night.

Acuff, who was in his first game of postseason play, dazzled with 37 points — the second-most by a Razorback in an SEC Tournament game — and dished out five assists, had five rebounds and three steals.

“Darius Acuff, he’s a three-level scorer,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said after the game. “Stops on a dime, gets separation for his pullup. Then he can go by you, bump you off, get a midrange. He’s an elite player that had a great night.”

The Detroit native started off hot and for most of the first half was the sole source of offense for the Razorbacks. By the 6:30 mark of the first half, he had 18 points and no other Razorback had more than two.

Acuff finished the first half with 21 points, which marked the sixth time he’d scored at least 20 points in a half. In the second half, he started to cool off. He had just four points through the first 13 minutes of the second half.

But it’s March. Big-time players make big-time plays, and that’s what he did. He scored 12 points over the last seven minutes of the game, perhaps the most important being a turnaround, fadeaway jump shot that gave Arkansas a two-possession lead with less than 30 seconds left.

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“Yeah, I knew I had to get one,” Acuff said of the play. “It was only five seconds. I was in the corner. If I would have took a dribble or anything, I would have been stuck. I knew once I came out which shot I was going to take, for sure.”

Now, Arkansas will face a blazing-hot Ole Miss team that is hoping to steal a bid and make an unprecedented NCAA Tournament appearance. Last year in the SEC Tournament, a last-second Ole Miss three sent Arkansas home.

”We’re going to take it personal with that one,” Billy Richmond III told HawgBeat postgame. “I mean, we take it personal with any opponent that’s in front of us because we know what our goal and what we’re trying to do.”

Tipoff for the semifinal round is set for 3 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

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