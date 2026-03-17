Darius Acuff Jr. tabbed First-Team All-America by Associated Press

Arkansas freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr. has been selected First Team All-American by the Associated Press, announced on Tuesday.

The Detroit (Mich.) native is the first Razorback to earn First-Team honors by the AP since Sidney Moncrief in 1978-79. Acuff, who was named the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year, leads the league in points (22.9) and assists (6.5) while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Other First Team selections were Cameron Boozer (Duke), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and JT Toppin (Texas Tech).

The Razorbacks begin NCAA Tournament play against Hawaii in the Round of 64 on Thursday at 3:25 p.m. CT.