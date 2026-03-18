Darius Acuff Jr. tabbed First Team All-America by USBWA

PORTLAND — Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. was tabbed First Team All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Wednesday morning.

Acuff is joined on the First Team by freshmen A.J. Dybantsa (BYU) and Cameron Boozer (Duke). Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Purdue guard Braden Smith were also named First Team All-America.

The USBWA is the latest to give First Team All-America honors to Acuff, who also earned the honor from the Associated Press on Tuesday. He was also named First Team All-SEC by both the league and the Associated Press and earned SEC Player of the Year from both the AP and the league’s coaches.

This season, Acuff is averaging 22.9 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.5% from three-point range.

Acuff and the Razorbacks will take the floor in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Portland, Oregon. Tipoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT and the game will air on TBS.

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