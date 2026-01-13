Darius Acuff Jr. wants 'more wins' after earning historic 5th consecutive SEC Player of the Week

Arkansas Razorbacks true freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr. is all but guaranteed to be on campus for only one year, but he is already on his way to legendary status.

For a record fifth-consecutive week, the Detroit (Mich.) native was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Week and is one of 13 players in league history to earn the award a handful of times in a single season since it’s inception in 1988, but the first to ever claim it five straight weeks.

Acuff averaged 22.5 points last week in two road contests, putting up 26 in the win over Ole Miss and 19 in a loss to Auburn. Against Ole Miss, 20 of Acuff’s points came in the second half and he also dished out nine assists.

He met with the media of Tuesday to discuss the honor as well as preview the Hogs’ home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday.

QUESTION: How special is it to earn the honor of 5x SEC Freshman of the Week?

ACUFF: “That’s very special. Just going, seeing the list of names that won it four times. That was amazing to see, knowing they were coached by Coach Cal. But yeah, it’s definitely a blessing to have that. But I just want to keep going. You know, keep the season going. Hopefully get more wins.”

QUESTION: How’s it feel for you to be watching you on national television?

ACUFF: “Definitely like a dream come true. It’s always something I dreamed of, getting whatever award it is. But like I said, I’m just trying to get wins with my team. I haven’t really focused on that. That’s not my main focus right now. I’m just trying to focus on the team so we can get better.”

QUESTION: What did you want to prove about yourself this year to scouts?

ACUFF: “Just that I could compete on the next level. I don’t want to be, like I would say, a liability out there. I want to be able to compete with my teammates and just show that I can win a little more, and just being a leader, I would say. That was one of the biggest steps I had to take. Still learning a lot, though. Still got to compete more on the defensive end. Just keep being a leader.”

QUESTION: Anyone stick out that won the SEC Freshman of the Week award?

ACUFF: “I think I saw Book on there, saw Devin Booker on there. That was one of the names, I can’t remember the other ones, but I think it was TyTy Washington, I forgot the other two, but seeing D Book, that was great to see. I didn’t know he did that. That’s great to see, he’s a legend to me. So following in his footsteps, seeing that, that was great for sure. And of course all the other three guys.”

QUESTION: How have you seen the response from the Auburn game, you and the team?

ACUFF: “The message has been real clear. We had a hard practice yesterday. So we know what we got to do in these next couple games. We got to defend, we know we got to get back to our brand of basketball. Just play tough and just beat those guys for 40 minutes.”

QUESTION: You guys had a hard practice on Monday, what has Cal been emphasizing?

ACUFF: “Just same as always, just play together. Let’s be smarter with the ball on offense. We had a lot of bad turnovers that led to bad defensive transition. Just being more careful with the ball on offense and just play together. It doesn’t really change. We just had a rough loss on the road.”

QUESTION: Cal burned the Auburn tape, but did you/your teammates watch it?

ACUFF: “Yeah, for sure. You’ve gotta watch the film as players to see what happened. Especially… You just gotta watch it because you want to see what we can fix so we won’t bring it to the next game. Like I said, the careless turnovers we had, we can’t have that. I had a couple bad ones. We gotta watch. The assistant coaches went over some of the film with us, so it was good to see some of the dumb mistakes that I made, for sure. Just gotta fix that.”

QUESTION: What do y’all need to do better on defense after Auburn?

ACUFF: “Just being more smart. Just being aware of certain things like, you know, certain help positions we weren’t in. Like I said, it starts with me. It starts with the pressure on the ball. It starts with just talking. As the point guard, I got to be more vocal and more… have a sense of awareness when I’m out there on the defensive end, but no, we’re definitely getting better at it/ We’re going to keep working on it.”

QUESTION: Cal has complimented you for being a steady player. When and how you’ve got it?

ACUFF: “I feel like that’s always been a trait for me, just being steady, being poised. I feel like that’s always been one of my good traits. But appreciate that from him, though, coming from him, that’s amazing. But, yeah, that’s definitely something I always want to do. I always want to be steady and poised, you know, just have that piece to me, so I can do what I want to do. But yeah, that’s definitely something I always want to do. I always want to be steady and poised and have that beast in me so I can do what I want to do.”

QUESTION: Thoughts on South Carolina as a whole?

ACUFF: “They’re a great team. They’re tough. Like I said, they’ve got a couple good guards. They can get hot, not just Meechie, but they got a couple more guards. They can shoot and they can score a little bit. We just know we’ve got to be prepared. We’ve got to defend, stay in front of the ball, just close out with high hands.”

QUESTION: Anything from Arkansas’ returners on last season’s two games against South Carolina?

ACUFF: “No, not really. We’ve talked about it a couple of times because Nick went there last year, so we’ve just been talking about that a little bit. But no, not really. We haven’t really touched on that topic yet, but I’m sure we will, probably before the game.”

