Darius Acuff Jr. wins Bob Cousy Award

Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been named the 2026 Bob Cousy Award winner, it was announced Saturday.

The Cousy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Acuff is the first Razorback to win the award and second player coached by John Calipari, joining Hogs assistant Tyler Ulis.

“I am honored to win this award, and I want to thank the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the Cousy committee members,” Acuff said in a press release. “Bob Cousy set the standard for what a great point guard is. Not only was he one of the all-time great players, but, more importantly, he led his teams to wins and championships.

“Those are the same things I want my legacy to be when my playing days are over. I’d like to thank Coach Calipari, the Arkansas staff and my teammates for trusting me, pushing me and putting me in positions to succeed. Also, I could not have done this without the support and sacrifices from my parents, family and team in Detroit.”

Acuff was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and six assists per game this season and was the first ever player in program history to be selected first team All-America. He was also the SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and SEC Tournament’s Most Valuable Player, to list just some of his many accolades.

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