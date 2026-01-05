Darius Acuff Jr. wins SEC Freshman of the Week again, more Freshman of the Week awards

For the fourth time this season, Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. has won the SEC Freshman of the Week award for the fourth time in a row, the league office announced Monday. He was also named National Freshman of the Week by the Naismith Trophy, NCAA March Madness National Freshman of the Week and Dick Vitale’s Diaper Dandy of the Week, according to a press release.

Acuff was electric both times out last week, and capped off the week with a 29-point outing against No. 19 Tennessee in the Hogs’ 86-75 win over the Volunteers on Saturday. He is just the fifth player in SEC history to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors four consecutive times.

The other four were also coached by John Calipari, including John Wall 2009-10, Nerlens Noel 2012-13, Devin Booker 2014-15, and TyTy Washington 2021-22.

The Detroit native scored 19 of his 29 points against Tennessee in the second half and hit two clutch three-pointers down the stretch to help the Hogs put away the Vols. He also dished out four assists, blocked one shot and had one steal.

Against James Madison last Monday, Acuff put up 17 points and had six assists as the Razorbacks cruised to an easy 103-74 win over the Dukes.

Acuff has scored in double figures in every single contest this season and has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games. He’s the Hogs’ leading scorer at 19.5 points per game and is doing that on shooting splits of 50%/44.2%/75%.

Arkansas is on the road for a midweek clash with the Ole Miss Rebels this Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.