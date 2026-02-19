Darius Acuff was the topic of conversation across College Basketball on Wednesday, despite loss
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The final result was a crushing defeat, but a new chapter to the greatness of Darius Acuff Jr. was written in No. 20 Arkansas’ two overtime 117-115 loss to No. 25 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday.
The Detroit native and record seven-time SEC Freshman of the Week (but somehow zero-time overall league Player of the Week) exploded for 49 points, which is the second-most for a single game in program history behind Rotnei Clark’s 51 in 2009.
Acuff played all 50 minutes of the fast-paced contest and was 16 of 27 shooting, including 6 of 10 from three-point range and 11 of 12 from the charity stripe. He also pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 7 assists and nabbed a steal while only turning the ball over once.
The nation took notice and many well-known brands tipped their cap to the star diaper dandy.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.