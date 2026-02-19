Darius Acuff was the topic of conversation across College Basketball on Wednesday, despite loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The final result was a crushing defeat, but a new chapter to the greatness of Darius Acuff Jr. was written in No. 20 Arkansas’ two overtime 117-115 loss to No. 25 Alabama at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Detroit native and record seven-time SEC Freshman of the Week (but somehow zero-time overall league Player of the Week) exploded for 49 points, which is the second-most for a single game in program history behind Rotnei Clark’s 51 in 2009.

Acuff played all 50 minutes of the fast-paced contest and was 16 of 27 shooting, including 6 of 10 from three-point range and 11 of 12 from the charity stripe. He also pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 7 assists and nabbed a steal while only turning the ball over once.

The nation took notice and many well-known brands tipped their cap to the star diaper dandy.

Darius Acuff Jr. with an ALL-TIME performance against No. 25 Alabama 🔥



🏀 49 PTS in 50 MIN

🏀 5 REB

🏀 5 AST



A defensive nightmare 😤 pic.twitter.com/Jxpq4K7qXs — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

Most points by a freshman in @RazorbackMBB history.



Most points by a freshman vs. an AP-ranked opponent in college basketball history.



Darius Acuff Jr. left it all on the floor👏 pic.twitter.com/x6Ij5cqbeb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 19, 2026

Like I said he’s the Best College Guard that Calipari has ever coached! His name is Darius Acuff Jr. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 19, 2026

I know they didn't win the game, but what Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff, Jr. just did in that game vs. Alabama was jaw-dropping.



49 points.



Wow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff's 49-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance tonight against Alabama marked the highest scoring output EVER for a player under John Calipari. https://t.co/0D95yhO6Rt — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff one of them next ones !

Head up Killa! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 19, 2026

Despite the loss, Darius Acuff Jr. showed exactly why he’s the SEC POTY for @RazorbackMBB 👀 pic.twitter.com/YHYuSs1NT6 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2026

Acuff JR the coldest PG in college basketball. HOOP game!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr. plays just like him…pic.twitter.com/n034kVN8hl — Underdog (@Underdog) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr. delivered the greatest men's basketball performance by a freshman… ever?! 👀



49 PTS • 16-for-27 • 5 REB • 5 AST • 50 MIN



His 49 points set a true freshman Division 1 record.pic.twitter.com/zEpEpj6nCG — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 19, 2026

What a great shootout btw @AlabamaMBB & @RazorbackMBB – as Bama wins 117-115 in double overtime . An incredible effort by Labaron Philon who led Alabama with 35 & Diaper Dandy sensation Darius Acuff had 49 for Arkansas . Yes an @SEC classic! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 19, 2026

John Calipari reveals postgame that Darius Acuff was in a walking boot for two days prior to tonight's 49-point effort 😳



"I said, you think you might have to miss this game? And Darius said, 'Are you nuts?'"



(🎥: @HawgBeat) pic.twitter.com/s0KvrAdegu — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2026

Most points by a freshman in CBB HISTORY:



1. Darius Acuff Jr. – 49 (tonight)

T-2. Antoine Davis – 48 (2019)

T-2. Trae Young – 48 (2018)

4. Malik Monk – 47 (2016) pic.twitter.com/UHqkwBGaBD — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) February 19, 2026

