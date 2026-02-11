Dave Van Horn announces starting rotation for opening weekend

Arkansas baseball head coach announced who his starters will be this weekend when the Razorbacks play in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown this weekend in Arlington, Texas.

Van Horn said Gabe Gaeckle will get the ball in game one against Oklahoma State, Hunter Dietz will start on Saturday against TCU and Colin Fisher will start against Texas Tech on Sunday.

The Razorbacks will also play on Monday against Tarleton State, but the Head Hog did not say who will start that game.

Gaeckle is in his third year with the Razorbacks and pitched to a 4.42 ERA in 71.1 innings of work with 92 strikeouts as both a starter and reliever. Gaeckle picked up the All-American Honors as a reliever, but is expected to be a weekend starter in his draft year.

Dietz has been plagued by injuries since he got to campus, but is now healthy and ready to make his mark on the Arkansas program. The same goes somewhat for Fisher, who tore his UCL in May 2024.

The Razorbacks will play Oklahoma State on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream only on FloSports.