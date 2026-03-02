Dave Van Horn believes Carson Wiggins will pitch this season

Arkansas’ pitching staff has been solid through the first 12 games of the season, and one flamethrower who is coming off Tommy John surgery is trending toward being able to pitch this season, according to Dave Van Horn.

Carson Wiggins, a draft-eligible sophomore, suffered a UCL injury late in the season against Florida last year that prompted the surgery. Because of how late in the year it was, and given his draft status, there had been speculation fans had seen the last of him in a Razorback uniform on the mound.

But Van Horn, at his monthly Swatter’s Club luncheon on Monday, said he believes Wiggins will be able to pitch this season. He’s thrown a few bullpen sessions recently.

”We got to get him on the mound for the first time and throw 10 pitches, and I think the first pitch that came out of his hand was upper-80s,” Van Horn said. “Coach Hobbs said, ‘oh, easy now. Slow down, big boy.’ The other day, the first pitch came out of his hand, he was in the low 90s. We’re like slow down, let’s keep it in the upper 80s now.

”I think he’s going to pitch for us before the season’s over now.”

The Roland, Oklahoma, native made 14 relief appearances last season, posted a 1-1 record and had three saves with a 3.21 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 innings of work.

Getting Wiggins back even for a late postseason push would be great news for the Diamond Hogs, but Van Horn said he’s recruiting him to come back in 2027 to be the ace on the mound as well.

“He’s such a specimen, physical,” Van Horn said. “His brother went through it. Carson, he’s a strike thrower. Now it seems like he’s throwing strikes already. We’ll see. Like I told you, he’s two-year draft eligible and he’s going to be drafted — or he might not because he wants way too much money. In a perfect world for us, he gets to pitch for us at the end of the year and we get him back next year and he pitches on Friday nights.”

Other notes

James DeCremer will get the start for the Diamond Hogs against Oral Roberts.

Van Horn said Jackson Kircher was the sickest player on the team, which is why he didn’t pitch last week. He’ll be available moving forward.

Oral Roberts will start former Razorback Jackson Farrell on the mound in Tuesday’s midweek clash.

Despite pitching on Tuesday, Van Horn said DeCremer could be available this weekend against Stetson as well.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Baseball Content