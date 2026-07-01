Dave Van Horn to be inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

The American Baseball Coaches Association is inducting Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn into its Hall of Fame Class of 2027, the school announced Wednesday.

Van Horn is one of six coaches to be formally honored at the ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 8, 2027, in Chicago.

Since the ABCA’s inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1966, the organization has honored over 350 individuals with induction, according to a press release from the UA. To be considered, a coach must have served as a head coach and been an ABCA member for a minimum of 15 years.

Candidates must also have made significant professional and personal contributions to the ABCA; contributed to the advancement of baseball at the local, national, or international level; and exemplified high moral character, ethical standards, excellence and leadership.

Van Horn just completed his 24th season as the head coach of the Razorbacks. He’s a three-time SEC Coach of the Year and is the second-winningest coach in Arkansas program history.

Under Van Horn, the Razorbacks have made eight College World Series appearances. One of those appearances was a runner-up finish in 2018 and two semifinal appearances in 2022 and 2025.

Before Arkansas, Van Horn led the Nebraska baseball program to two College World Series appearances and four NCAA Tournament berths in five seasons.

The Head Hog is also in the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame (2019) and the University of Arkansas Hall of Honor (2024).

Van Horn is the second Razorback inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame. DeBriyn, who led Arkansas from 1970-2002 and is the winningest coach in school history (1,161 victories), was inducted into the ABCA Hall Fame as the Class of 2003.

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