Dave Van Horn sat right fielder Kuhio Aloy for precaution against TCU

ARLINGTON, Texas – The seventh-ranked Arkansas baseball team suffered their first loss of the young season on Saturday 5-4 to the No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field.

The Hogs (1-1) got in a 4-0 hole through two innings, then started chipping away in the third and after TCU plated one more run in the fourth Arkansas put three more up across as many innings but were unable to complete the comeback.

Head coach Dave Van Horn brought in freshman Christian Turner to right field in the eighth inning for the remainder of the game because starter Kuhio Aloy had some tightness in his hamstring.

“I’m not substituting him (due to performance), did you see him run around the bases when he hit his homer?,” Van Horn questioned when asked if it was just a standard defensive substitution. “He was limping. There is still a little tightness in his hamstring and I just said it is not worth losing him for a month for this game.”

Van Horn did not say if Aloy will be available for Sunday’s game against Texas Tech.

Aloy led off the seventh inning with a 445 foot, 111 MPH off the bat missile to left center field that cut TCU’s lead to the one run. The Hawaii native also went 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in Arkansas’ season-opening 12-2 eight inning run rule win over Oklahoma State on Friday.

The Razorbacks take on Texas Tech Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT in their final matchup against Big 12 opposition in the Shriner’s Showdown before finishing up the weekend against Tarleton State Monday.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.